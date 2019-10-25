Sunil Grover Gets Slammed For Insensitive Remark On PMC Bank Depositors in Dhanteras Post

Comedian Sunil Grover found himself in the hot seat after he was bashed by the netizens for posting an insentive remark on PMC Bank (Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank) depositors. In case, you did not know, patrons of the bank have not been able to withdraw their savings owing to a multi-crore scam that hit the bank.

The comedian, took to Twitter and posted a message that read, "Happy Dhanteras to all! (Even to PMC account holders)." This didn't go well with the netizens, who took the comedian to the cleaners, almost immediately. Some of the comments that poured in included,

It's bad joke!!!

Sir do u have an account over there or you are enjoying the situation like a festival?

If you cannot extend helping hand then don't mock them

Soon enough, Grover went into damage control mode and deleted the tweet. But we'd have to say enough damage was done by then!

Sometime back, the comedian also starred in Salman Khan's Bharat. "Working with Salman sir was a great experience. I have always been his fan and when I got this opportunity to share the screen space with such a huge star, it was a privilege for me. He made me feel very comfortable... I really enjoyed his company and working with him," he had said about working with Salman.

Though, there had been various speculations about the comedian returning to The Kapil Sharma Show, there's been a firm no from his end.

Coming back to the controversy, what do you think of it? Do you feel Sunil needs to be more careful when it comes to his social media activities? Let us know in the comments below.

(Social media posts are unedited)