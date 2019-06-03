Sunil Grover On Not Appearing On Kapil Sharma's Show: I Did Not Feel Like Going, So I Didn’t Go!

The Kapil Sharma Show: Sunil Grover opens up on not attending show with Salman & Katrina | FilmiBeat

The Kapil Sharma Show has been in the news since inception. Ever since Season two began, there have been speculations of Sunil Grover's entry on the show. It has to be recalled that Sunil Grover exited Kapil's show post the mid-air feud! Although the actor has forgiven Kapil, he seems to have not forgotten the incident, which is stopping him from joining hands with Kapil! When Bharat promos released, there were reports of Sunil appearing on the show as a guest to promote the film along with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. It was said that since Salman is producing TKSS, he might get Sunil on the show.

But, Salman appeared on the show along with Katrina sans Sunil. It was said that 'Salman wanted Sunil to come on the show, but the comedian put his foot down'! Now, Sunil has himself revealed as to why he did not appear on Kapil's show.

Sunil was quoted by Bollywood Hungama as saying, "Mera jaana kuch aisa zaruri bhi nai tha. Jis film mein Salman Khan hai, Katrina Kaif hai toh mukhe nahi lagta ki aapko promotion ke liye aur kisi element ki zarurat hai. Aur mera mann nahi kiya jaaneka toh mai nahi gaya (It was not necessary for me to go there because if you have Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif promoting a film, you don't need any other element. Also, I did not feel like going there so I did not go.)"

When asked whether he would ever work with Kapil, he said, "Lot of time destiny plays a part in deciding how much would your presence be in a certain project. It is all related to destiny. A lot of things happened, lot of beautiful things happened too. I got a lot of love and recognition working with him and I would always remember that. If it is written in my destiny, I would work with him again."

Well, whenever Sunil was asked on working with Kapil, his answer has been the same, which is 'destiny'!

