Sunil Grover Recalls How His Mother Tried To Make His Birthday Special!

Sunil Gifts Himself A Piani

Sunil mentioned that every year life gifts him something or the other and this year too he expects the same. He added that he gifted himself a piano, as he loves the sound of it. He further said that he would learn to play the piano properly.

How Sunil's Mother Made His B'day Special?

The actor remembered his childhood days. He recalled how his mother tried to make his birthday special. He said, "I remember, as we were vegetarians and couldn't make an eggless cake, my mother used to make cakes of gajar ka halwa, gulab jamun cake, and many other creative ones. Though I did wish for the store bought cakes, I realise the effort my mother put into making the birthday special."

Celebs Wish Sunil Grover

Meanwhile, many celebrities and fans took to social media to wish the actor on his special day. Take a look!

Aasif Sheikh: Happy Birthday @WhoSunilGrover 😎😀😇 - (sic)

Gauhar Khan: Happy birthday! To the supremely talented @WhoSunilGrover! God bless u ! 🎂🤗⭐️ - (sic)

Daler Mehndi Wishes Sunil

"Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Chhota Veer and the Doctor of Laughter. @WhoSunilGrover. Have a great life ahead... Rab Rakha! #HappyBirthdaySunilGrover #SunilGrover #Comedian." - (sic)