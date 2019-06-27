Sunil Grover Says He Had Insecurities While Leaving Kapil Sharma’s Show!

Sunil Grover again talks about his fight with Kapil Sharma | FilmiBeat

Will Kapil Sharma & Sunil Grover Ever Reunite?

Recently too, speculations started making the rounds that Sunil will soon return to The Kapil Sharma Show as many celebrities convinced Sunil. Meanwhile in his recent interaction with Rajeev Masand, Sunil regretted the fight with Kapil and revealed that he had insecurities while leaving the show.

Sunil Regrets The Fight Between Him & Kapil!

Sunil was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "We were a good team, we brought so much laughter and smiles to people's face. But whatever, I remember the good part."

‘I Have Happy Memories Of The Show’

"We did a good show, we made so many people smile. I am thankful to the platform that gave me so much, so much recognition. So I am very happy. I have happy memories of the show."

Sunil Had Insecurities While Leaving The Show!

When asked if there was a moment of insecurity while leaving the show, he said, "For that moment yes, I got so much love from the platform, everybody loved me. I had this thought, sometimes it still comes to my mind, is it good that I am not a part of the show, there is just something that stops me. Mujhe lagta jo Ishwar ne wo diya hai, wo kuch aur bhi dega (The god who gave me this chance, will give me more) I can't fight internally too much."