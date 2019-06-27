Sunil Grover Says He Had Insecurities While Leaving Kapil Sharma’s Show!
Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are best comedians in the industry. Fans loved watching them together. Unfortunately, because of the infamous mid-air feud between the two in 2017, the duo fell apart. From then, till now, fans are just hoping them reunite. Not just Kapil, even Salman Khan tried to get him back on the show, but in vain. People were hoping that Sunil would promote Bharat with Salman but in vain. Looks like though Sunil has forgiven Kapil, he hasn't forgotten the incident!
Will Kapil Sharma & Sunil Grover Ever Reunite?
Recently too, speculations started making the rounds that Sunil will soon return to The Kapil Sharma Show as many celebrities convinced Sunil. Meanwhile in his recent interaction with Rajeev Masand, Sunil regretted the fight with Kapil and revealed that he had insecurities while leaving the show.
Sunil Regrets The Fight Between Him & Kapil!
Sunil was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "We were a good team, we brought so much laughter and smiles to people's face. But whatever, I remember the good part."
‘I Have Happy Memories Of The Show’
"We did a good show, we made so many people smile. I am thankful to the platform that gave me so much, so much recognition. So I am very happy. I have happy memories of the show."
Sunil Had Insecurities While Leaving The Show!
When asked if there was a moment of insecurity while leaving the show, he said, "For that moment yes, I got so much love from the platform, everybody loved me. I had this thought, sometimes it still comes to my mind, is it good that I am not a part of the show, there is just something that stops me. Mujhe lagta jo Ishwar ne wo diya hai, wo kuch aur bhi dega (The god who gave me this chance, will give me more) I can't fight internally too much."
