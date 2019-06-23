Super Dancer 3: Shilpa Shetty Seems To Have Found A Contestant For Season 4; Thanks To Rithvik!

TV dance reality show Super Dance Chapter 3 is airing its grand finale tonight (June 23). The show which has been quite a success this year, will eventually announce the winners of chapter 3. As we revealed the Top 5 finalists include Rupsa Batabyal, Saksham Sharma, Tejas Verna, Gourav Sarwan and Jaishree Gogoi. While the grand finale is almost coming to an end, the judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra has already found a contestant for the fourth season. Wondering who it is?

It happened so that show host Rithvik Dhanjani shared a video that has been going viral on the internet. In the video a girl is seen dancing to the song 'Zingaat' at a wedding.

Rithvik enchanted by her performance tagged Shilpa. His tweet read, "Hahahaha this is epic...bole toh phaad ekdum...came across this video on internet.Yeh #tarafromsatara hi asli Sitara hai! @theshilpashetty what do you think? #dancelove #happyplace #dancelikenooneswatching."

To this Shilpa Shetty Kundra, replied, "@rithvik_RD This is truly a super se upar find! What energetic dancing! Let's call her to the #SuperDancer finale set... Really want to meet her! Come see me #tarafromsatara. You're a star! #dancer #puredance #love."

The actress seems to be impressed with the girl's (named Tara) moves and expressed her wish of meeting her on the dance reality show's finale. Well, we wonder if the makers will get this girl in the next season as a contestant!

