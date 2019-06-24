Super Dancer Chapter 3 Grand Finale: Rupsa Batabyal Wins; Tweeples Call Her Well-deserved Winner!

Rupsa Batabyal Is Super Dancer Chapter 3 Winner

Saksham Sharma, Tejas Varma, Rupsa Batabyal, Gourav Sarwan and Jaishree Gogoi were announces top 5 finalists and the six-year-old cute kid, Rupsa, who hails from Kolkata and is also known as expression queen, lifted the trophy. Apart from the trophy, she took home Rs 15 Lakh prize money.

Rupsa Wants To Continue Dancing

On her win, Rupsa told in a statement, "It feels really nice and I am very happy to have won the trophy of Super Dancer Chapter 3. I will continue dancing because I love it. I now look forward to going home to Kolkata, and celebrating with my entire family."

Rupsa Is Well-deserved Winner, Says Viewers

The viewers took to social media to congratulate the winner. Check out comments! BlackPearl wrote, "Well deserved rupsa ♥️ Congratulations.. She really done great job almost tried most of the dance form 💃#SuperDancerChapter3 #RupsaBatabyal."

Viewers’ Congratulate Rupsa: Kangkan

"Heartiest Congratulations To Cutie Pie #RupsaBatabyal For Winning #SuperDancerChapter3 Title🏆. You Deserve This Title. Wish You All The Best For Future Angel.🏆🏆🏆❤️❤️❤️#SuperFinale @TheShilpaShetty #SuperDancerChapter3 @SonyTV @"

Rinky & Simran

Ʀiŋƙყ 🧚♀️: Very well deserved... Congratulations to #Rupsabatabyal 💃🏻 💃🏻 💃🏻 💃🏻 💃🏻

Simran: #rupsabatabyal LOVE YOU AND YOUR PERFORMANCES hats off to nishant sir as well very well played #danceekarthaiart😁😁

Yamini Chopra

"Woww congratulations #rupsabatabyal first time ever i voted for any contestant and so proud to see u as a winner 💐💐 u r inspiration to many kids baby 🥰🥰 God bless u. congratulations #NishantSir."

Sandeep Sahajpal

"#AndSheLiftsTheCup ... I said ‘only reason she may not is that she is the youngest, but she is strongest contender' and #RupsaBatabyal delivered 😇👍"

Vivek Choudhary

"#rupsabatabyal #sonytv #SuperDancerChapter3 If you weren't declared winner, I would have considered this show a fake one. Very well deserved #rupsabatabyal God bless you!!"

Pola

"Yayyyyy Rupsa ❤ so so so well deserved darling. Congratulations #rupsabatabyal ❤ @SonyTV #SuperDancerChapter3 @TheShilpaShetty @geetakapur @basuanurag @rithvik_RD@Pparitosh1."