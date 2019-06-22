Super Dancer Chapter 3 Grand Finale: This CUTE Kid Has Bagged The Trophy!
Super Dancer Chapter 3 is one of the popular dance reality shows for kids! The Sony TV's show has been one of the top shows on the TRP chart. The viewers are impressed with the talent of the kids. The show, which is hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Triparthi and judged by Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur, had aired finale episode today (June 22)! The grand finale was indeed grand with killer acts and totally entertaining! Read on to know who bagged the trophy!
Major Highlight Of The Super Finale
The major highlight of the finale was Shilpa Shetty's performance who performed Bharatnatyam after 30 years. The actress looked gorgeous and performed gracefully. She also performed to the songs like ‘Titli', ‘Muqabala', ‘Aithe aa' and ‘Ghoomar.'
This CUTE Kid Has Bagged The Trophy!
The top five finalists of the show were Saksham Sharma, Tejas Varma, Rupsa Batabyal, Gourav Sarwan, and Jaishree Gogoi. According to the latest report, Rupsa has bagged the trophy! (Image Source: Tellysafar)
Rupsa Bags Super Dancer Chapter 3 Trophy
Rupsa hails from Kolkata and had gained attention with her amazing dancing skills. The six-year-old is quite shy by nature. She has also earned name ‘Queen of Thumkas' for her power-packed moves.
Dance Ki Gudia!
She is fondly known as Dance ki Gudia by judge Geeta Kapur. She is mentored by choreographer Nishant Bhat, who is her super guru on the show.
@Biggboss_Tak1 Tweets
"Congratulations #Rupsa for Winning #SuperDancerChapter3 🔸Rupsa Batabyal🔸Also congratulations to her SuperGuru #Nishant. All were too good, but winner will be one only Happy that 6yr old girl Rupsa WIN. #SuperFinale #SuperDancer #SuperDancer3."
Most Read: Ishqbaaz's Nakuul Mehta & Sona Mohapatra Get Into War Of Words; Shahid Kapoor Is The Reason!