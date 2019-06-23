Super Dancer Chapter 3 Grand Finale: This CUTE Kid Has Bagged The Trophy!

Major Highlight Of The Super Finale

Apparently, the major highlight of the finale was Shilpa Shetty's performance as she would be perfoming Bharatnatyam after 30 years. The actress looked gorgeous and performed gracefully. She will also be seen performing to the songs like ‘Titli', ‘Muqabala', ‘Aithe aa' and ‘Ghoomar.'

This CUTE Kid Has Bagged The Trophy!

The top five finalists of the show were Saksham Sharma, Tejas Varma, Rupsa Batabyal, Gourav Sarwan, and Jaishree Gogoi. According to the latest report, Rupsa has bagged the trophy! (Image Source: Tellysafar)

Rupsa Bags Super Dancer Chapter 3 Trophy

Rupsa hails from Kolkata and had gained attention with her amazing dancing skills. The six-year-old is quite shy by nature. She has also earned name ‘Queen of Thumkas' for her power-packed moves.

Dance Ki Gudia!

She is fondly known as Dance ki Gudia by judge Geeta Kapur. She is mentored by choreographer Nishant Bhat, who is her super guru on the show.

"Congratulations #Rupsa for Winning #SuperDancerChapter3 🔸Rupsa Batabyal🔸Also congratulations to her SuperGuru #Nishant. All were too good, but winner will be one only Happy that 6yr old girl Rupsa WIN. #SuperFinale #SuperDancer #SuperDancer3."