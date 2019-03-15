Finally! Supreme Court Lifts Life Ban On Sreesanth In Spot-fixing Case; Fans Super Happy!
Finally, cricketer and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sreesanth can now sigh in relief as the Supreme Court has lifted the ban on him in a case of spot-fixing. The SC has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to re-examine its quantum of punishment. Earlier, Bhuvneshwari had tweeted asking Sree's fans to pray for justice for him. She wrote, "For 5 long years we have waited for tomorrow. Pls pray for us. Tomorrow is the verdict." - (sic). Now that the Supreme Court has revoked ban on Sreesanth, the cricketer-actor is trending on social media. His fans are super happy and congratulated him. They are now waiting for BCCI's decision. Take a look at the tweets!
Fans' Comments: Rinesh & Jayakrishnan
Rinesh: Supreme Court sets aside @sreesanth36 's life ban. At last, he got justice, but it's too delayed! #Sreesanth #JusticeForSreesanth. - (sic)
Jayakrishnan: Really happy for you @sreesanth36 . Better late than never. Wanna see you bowling on the field soon.. 👏👏👏#Sreesanth. - (sic)
Anil & Riki
Anil Cherukara: That's a good news for him and the game. Best wishes.. All the rest are leading normal life and he was alone targeted by @bcci. - (sic)
Riki Bains: Finally came good news @sreesanth36. congratulations @Bhuvneshwarisr1 #Sreefam #Sreesanth. - (sic)
||Nidhi 🌠||🇮🇳
"Happiness ✌ @sreesanth36 today is your day sir. You have suffered a lot instead of being innocent. Now all depends upon BCCI. But if #SupremeCourt uplifted your ban. Then BCCI will also consider this. Happy for you sir. We #Sreefam are so much happy for you😊😊#Sreesanth." - (sic)
@Ladki_Anjani_Si
"Finally SC revokes life ban on #Sreesanth ❤ Congratulations to whole #SreeFam Hopefully Now BCCI shows Some Mercy!! Still Such Good Feeling 😍 @Vidithasanthan Di ❤ Give Loads of Love to Sree 🙌🙌 #JusticeForSreesanth." - (sic)
