    Surbhi Chandna, Anita Hassanandani, Vikas Gupta & Other TV Actors Take Up 10 Year Challenge

    Recently, we saw Bird Box challenge which went viral on social media. Netflix issued a warning against people blindfolding themselves as a part of challenge. The latest viral craze is 10 year challenge, which is harmless! The challenge has given people, especially celebrities, a chance to flaunt how far they have come/not in the last decade. All across the social media platforms, people are sharing photos of themselves mostly from 2009 to 2019!

    Take a look at the pictures of popular television celebrities who shared their 'then and now' pictures as a part of #10yearchallenge!

    Anita Hassanandani

    Sharing a collage, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress, Anita Hassanandani wrote, "Then 2008 and now 2019. For some reason mein Gorriiiii ho gayi 😂😂😂 #10yearchallenge." - (sic)

    Surbhi Chandna

    "Thankyou to the #10yearchallenge i happen to take a tour of my photo gallery which has been long due and call it unfortunate-fortunate i find these two from 2009 ( college days ) , don't see too much of a difference there just the FULLER Head Hair back then have reduced to less than half ..i have almost lost em all 👩🏻🦲 waiting for what you guys have to say & nominate your ownself .. this is FUN." - (sic)

    Pavitra Punia

    Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin actress, Pavitra Punia shared a collage and wrote, "From Splitsvilla(3) 2009 to Daayan 2019 #10yearchallenge #challenge accepted ! #change#blessed #goals." - (sic)

    Vikas Gupta

    Vikas Gupta shared a collage snapped with Ekta Kapoor and wrote, "So here's mine #10yearchallenge Its not Happiness that brings us Gratitude, It's the Gratitude that brings us Happiness ♥️ #ektakapoor #vikasgupta P.S. this is 12 years old." - (sic)

    Jay Bhanushali

    "Joining the #trending #10yearchallenge well i give you #10-10yearschallenge thanks to this #challenge got to know how much i have changed #majorthrowback #majortransformation." - (sic)

    Nikita Dutta

    "Left is a junior college girl probably pissed off for not eating enough perk for the day. Right is a girl who realised eating too much perk was a bad idea. 2009-2019 #10YearChallenge #ThenAndNow #Transformation 🦄🦄." - (sic)

    Debina Bonerjee

    "#2009vs2019 back then and now. From a girl with eyes full of dreams just started her first series #Ramayan. The pic is of my first portfolio with @rakesh_shrestha369 .... now a wife and living in her dreams , wiser, fitter , smilier and a fitness freak. Swipe right for a similar expression pic 😁." - (sic)

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 13:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 16, 2019
