    Surbhi Chandna Is Killing With Her New Look & Latest Zumba Dance; Fans Can't Stop Praising Her!

    By
    |

    Surbhi Chandna became a household name with her role of Anita on Ishqbaaz. The actress' pairing with Nakuul Mehta was loved by the viewers. But the makers shut down the show owing to low TRPs. Now, Surbhi has been in the news for some time for her new show Sanjivani. It is being said that the actress will be paired opposite Namit Khanna. Surbhi is active on social media and has been keeping the fans updated with her latest pictures and videos. The actress is seen undergoing a huge makeover. She is seen doing Zumba and recently, she also had chopped off her long tresses short.

    Recently, the actress shared a Zumba dance video and fans cannot stop praising her for her new look and dance moves! We wonder if her new look is for a new show? Take a look at the comments.

    Fans Comments: Sree & Angel

    Sree_cf: You are so slim & you are my inspiration darling ❤❤😘😘😘 #SurbhiChandna #SCians

    Angel_nonu9: the transformation is so amazing Sunshine 😍🔥 thank you for keeping us motivated 😘😘

    Younusumama

    "Uff uff🔥🔥i can't stop to see this video sexy girl🔥🔥💦💦this video is on loop🔥look at your moves + your hair damn Chah gai ap tou Aj aag laga di🔥🔥🔥👏👏👏👏👏"

    Ajiraprv, Phail_gayaa_raita & Zeinab

    Ajiraprvn: SHORT HAIR MAKING YOU LOOK EXTRA HOT!!! 😩

    phail_gayaa_raita: You are dancing like a pro!!!!!! 😍😍😍😍🔥wallaaaahhhhhhh❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥

    zeinab_chandna: Omg killing it ..so cool

    Smcreationsx & Kritika

    _smcreationsx_: Damn surbhi!!!!!!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭 You need to stop it with those moves. I just can't stop staring you !!!!! Basss. Byeee. 😭😭😭🙈🙈🙈🔥🔥🔥🔥

    Kritika_ramdhin: Im in love with your #choppedhairdontcare❤️

    Extrointrovert__

    "Omg!! Surbae's on fire and whatta perfectionist you are! Like just look at those moves n how ? 🔥 We are all ready to be slayed with such videos coming out more often @officialsurbhic ♥️"

    Isma_sx & Surbhif4

    Isma_sx_: @officialsurbhic 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥you are looking 🔥🔥🔥your energy girl😍😍😍😍...be like this always your moves killing us kè

    Surbhif4: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Aag lage de 😍😍😍

    Surbhixnakuul & Angel

    Surbhixnakuul: Rock it Chandu 💓💓💓❤️ this hair suits u a lot 😘😘😘

    Angel_nonu9: Sunshine 😍🔥🔥🔥 You have become so thin. Looking so sexy and beautiful with this new hair cut. Thank you for posting zumba videos. It inspires many like me 😍

    View this post on Instagram

    Monday ho ya Sunday Roz Khao Ande aur Karo Zumba #letsinspire DOP - @raishrutirai Trainer - @the_heymanboy

    A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on Jun 11, 2019 at 11:32pm PDT

