Surbhi Chandna Is Killing With Her New Look & Latest Zumba Dance; Fans Can't Stop Praising Her!
Surbhi Chandna became a household name with her role of Anita on Ishqbaaz. The actress' pairing with Nakuul Mehta was loved by the viewers. But the makers shut down the show owing to low TRPs. Now, Surbhi has been in the news for some time for her new show Sanjivani. It is being said that the actress will be paired opposite Namit Khanna. Surbhi is active on social media and has been keeping the fans updated with her latest pictures and videos. The actress is seen undergoing a huge makeover. She is seen doing Zumba and recently, she also had chopped off her long tresses short.
Recently, the actress shared a Zumba dance video and fans cannot stop praising her for her new look and dance moves! We wonder if her new look is for a new show? Take a look at the comments.
Fans Comments: Sree & Angel
Sree_cf: You are so slim & you are my inspiration darling ❤❤😘😘😘 #SurbhiChandna #SCians
Angel_nonu9: the transformation is so amazing Sunshine 😍🔥 thank you for keeping us motivated 😘😘
Monday ho ya Sunday Roz Khao Ande aur Karo Zumba #letsinspire DOP - @raishrutirai Trainer - @the_heymanboy
