The Wait Is Over! Surbhi Chandna, Mohnish Bahl & Gurdeep’s Sanjivani 2 Teaser Out; Fans Nostalgic!

A few days ago, on National Doctor's Day, the makers of the much-awaited show Sanjivani 2, had revealed the first look of the show. The show stars Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Sayantani Ghosh, Juhi Parmar, Rohit Roy, Gurdeep Kohli and Mohnish Bahl in the lead roles. The producer Siddharth Malhotra introduced the characters to the fans. He wrote, "It's #nationaldoctorsday day so #sanjivani2 ka first look banta hai :) presenting dr ishaani @SurbhiChandna @dr Sid #namitkhanna dr Anjali

#sayantanighosh& the original pillars dr Juhi @GurdipPunjj & my favourite always dr Shashank @Mohnish_Bahl @StarPlus @sapnamalhotra15." - (sic).

Now, the makers and channel has released the teaser. Siddharth captioned the video, "My first show as a creator/storyteller back in 2002 @sapnamalhotra01 and me as #alchemyfilmspvtltd are proud to bring back #Sanjivani as we are all set to take care of you and entertain you. Coming Soon on @starplus."

In the promo, Mohnish and Gurdeep are seen coming out of the operation theatre. Later, Surbhi and Namit join the duo with the iconic tune playing in the background. The iconic tune of the teaser got fans nostalgic.

Here's what fans have to say!

I_sohini: This tune brings back so many memories. Legit a part of childhood coming back.💕

Pritirtha: I just cant....the music is from dill mill gaye....feeling soo nostalgic..armaan...ridhima

Shajinummer: Super excited to see @officialsurbhic 😍😍😍😍😍😍. Looking fab sc

Prh178: Nostalgic..tune missing dill mill gayye @iamksgofficial @ohanna_shivanand

Minalsinghal.11: At last the wait is over 😍 👏

According to IWMBuzz report, the show will start from August 12. Are you excited? Hit the comment box to share your views.

