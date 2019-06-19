English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Surbhi Chandna, Nakuul Mehta, Divyanka Tripathi & Other TV Actors Who Are Highly Educated!

    By
    |

    Many consider television shows and the actors dumb, as they are seen doing the usual saas-bahu or supernatural dramas. But most of them might not be aware that many television actors are highly educated and a few had even left it all to pursue their acting dreams! While Surbhi Jyoti, Chandna and Nakuul Mehta hold Masters degree, a few actors have been abroad to complete their education! Take a look at the list of highly educated actors on television.

    Surbhi Jyoti

    Surbhi Jyoti debuted on television with Gul Khan's show Qubool Hai. The actress became a household name with her role Zoya Farooqui. She went on to bag Colors popular show, Naagin 3. The actress has graduated from Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya and has received a Master of Arts degree in English from Apeejay College of Fine Arts.

    Surbhi Chandna

    Surbhi Jyoti's friend, Surbhi Chandna, who also became a household name with Gul Khan's show Ishqbaaz, has completed MBA from the Atharva Institute Of Management Studies, Mumbai.

    Nakuul Mehta

    Surbhi Chandna's Ishqbaaz co-actor Nakuul Mehta is one of the popular and talented actors in the television industry. He has completed his Master of Commerce from Mumbai University.

    Divyanka Tripathi

    Divyanka Tripathi, who became popular with her role Ishita Bhalla from the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was apparently preparing for her Civil Services exams when she made her sudden entry on the small screen. She has completed a mountaineering course from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering in Uttar Kashi. She holds a gold medal in rifle shooting.

    Karan Patel

    Divyanka's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-actor Karan Patel has graduated from the Mumbai University. Karan attended the Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute and the University of the Arts London.

    Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

    Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar became popular with her show Swaragini. She is currently seen in Voot's Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. The actress is an engineer by profession. She holds a degree in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering from Mumbai University.

    Anas Rashid

    Anas Rashid, who impressed viewers with his role of Suraj from Diya Aur Baati Hum, is currently on a break. He is enjoying his family time with his little girl. The actor has done his post-graduation in Psychology.

    Most Read: TRP Topper (Online): Bepanah Pyaarr Enters Top 5 Slot; Kumkum Bhagya Drops To The 10th Slot

    More SURBHI CHANDNA News

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 19:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 19, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue