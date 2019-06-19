Surbhi Chandna, Nakuul Mehta, Divyanka Tripathi & Other TV Actors Who Are Highly Educated!
Many consider television shows and the actors dumb, as they are seen doing the usual saas-bahu or supernatural dramas. But most of them might not be aware that many television actors are highly educated and a few had even left it all to pursue their acting dreams! While Surbhi Jyoti, Chandna and Nakuul Mehta hold Masters degree, a few actors have been abroad to complete their education! Take a look at the list of highly educated actors on television.
Surbhi Jyoti
Surbhi Jyoti debuted on television with Gul Khan's show Qubool Hai. The actress became a household name with her role Zoya Farooqui. She went on to bag Colors popular show, Naagin 3. The actress has graduated from Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya and has received a Master of Arts degree in English from Apeejay College of Fine Arts.
Surbhi Chandna
Surbhi Jyoti's friend, Surbhi Chandna, who also became a household name with Gul Khan's show Ishqbaaz, has completed MBA from the Atharva Institute Of Management Studies, Mumbai.
Nakuul Mehta
Surbhi Chandna's Ishqbaaz co-actor Nakuul Mehta is one of the popular and talented actors in the television industry. He has completed his Master of Commerce from Mumbai University.
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi, who became popular with her role Ishita Bhalla from the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was apparently preparing for her Civil Services exams when she made her sudden entry on the small screen. She has completed a mountaineering course from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering in Uttar Kashi. She holds a gold medal in rifle shooting.
Karan Patel
Divyanka's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-actor Karan Patel has graduated from the Mumbai University. Karan attended the Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute and the University of the Arts London.
Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar
Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar became popular with her show Swaragini. She is currently seen in Voot's Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. The actress is an engineer by profession. She holds a degree in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering from Mumbai University.
Anas Rashid
Anas Rashid, who impressed viewers with his role of Suraj from Diya Aur Baati Hum, is currently on a break. He is enjoying his family time with his little girl. The actor has done his post-graduation in Psychology.
