Surbhi Chandna To Play Punjabi Girl In Sanjivani 2!

Surbhi Chandna Is Sanjivani 2

As per the latest report, Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Ha actor Namit Khanna will be seen paired opposite Surbhi! Fans have been eagerly waiting for Surbhi's next show after Ishqbaaz. Here's more about her character on the show.

Surbhi To Play A Punjabi Girl

According to Tellychakkar's report, "Surbhi will play a Punjabi girl who is not very talkative, unlike her role in Ishqbaaaz. She comes to Sanjivani Hospital with the agenda to prove her parents innocent."

Namit Paired Opposite Surbhi

On the other hand, Namit plays a surgeon with a flamboyant personality. Initially, Namit and Surbhi's characters will be seen hating each other, but their hatred eventually turns into love. It is also being said that the shoot might begin from next week.

Other Actors Approached!

Apart from Surbhi and Namit, Gurdeep Kohli and Mohnish Behl, who were seen in the first season, have been apparently roped in for the remake. Also, Rohit Roy, Rashmi Singh, Rahul Choudhury, Sudhanshu Pandey and Sayantani Ghosh might be seen on the show.