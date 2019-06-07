English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Surbhi Chandna To Play Punjabi Girl In Sanjivani 2!

    By
    |

    Sanjivani: A Medical Boon that was aired on Star Plus in 2002 was a hit show. The show starred Gurdeep Kohli, Mihir Mishra, Sanjeet Bedi, Rupali Ganguly, Mohnish Bahl and other popular actors in the lead roles. Of late there have been reports of the makers coming up with the second season of the show! It was said that Surbhi Chandna would play the female lead on the show. It was also said that Nakuul Mehta might play the male lead, but Siddharth Malhotra denied the report.

    Surbhi Chandna Is Sanjivani 2

    As per the latest report, Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Ha actor Namit Khanna will be seen paired opposite Surbhi! Fans have been eagerly waiting for Surbhi's next show after Ishqbaaz. Here's more about her character on the show.

    Surbhi To Play A Punjabi Girl

    According to Tellychakkar's report, "Surbhi will play a Punjabi girl who is not very talkative, unlike her role in Ishqbaaaz. She comes to Sanjivani Hospital with the agenda to prove her parents innocent."

    Namit Paired Opposite Surbhi

    On the other hand, Namit plays a surgeon with a flamboyant personality. Initially, Namit and Surbhi's characters will be seen hating each other, but their hatred eventually turns into love. It is also being said that the shoot might begin from next week.

    Other Actors Approached!

    Apart from Surbhi and Namit, Gurdeep Kohli and Mohnish Behl, who were seen in the first season, have been apparently roped in for the remake. Also, Rohit Roy, Rashmi Singh, Rahul Choudhury, Sudhanshu Pandey and Sayantani Ghosh might be seen on the show.

    Are you excited about the show? Hit the comment box to share your views.

    Most Read: TRP Toppers (Online): Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Replaces Naagin 3; Kumkum Bhagya Enters Top 10 Slot!

    More SURBHI CHANDNA News

    Story first published: Friday, June 7, 2019, 10:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 7, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue