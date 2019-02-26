Surgical Strike 2.0: Celebs Salute IAF; Divyanka Is Happy About 'Terrorists Getting Terrorised'!

Pulwama terror attack on February 14, 2019, was one of the horrific days in Indian history. More than 40 CRPF jawans were killed and many were injured in the horrific attack. Terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the attack. The netizens and celebrities expressed their anger over the dastardly attack on the social media. Now, India strikes back! Today (February 25) India carried out a surgical strike in Pakistan. Apparently, the Indian Air Force dropped 1,000 kg bombs on Jaish bases across the LoC by multiple jets, including the IAF's Mirage 2000.

According to report, about 300 terrorists are killed in Indian air strike. After the Uri surgical strike, this is the second strike by the Indian Government led by PM Narendra Modi. Following the surgical strike, netizens and many celebrities took to social media to salute the efforts of the Indian Air Force for giving a befitting reply to the terrorists.

Divyanka & Kanchi Divyanka Tripathi : It is a good morning today! Isn't it? Happy about - #TerroristsGettingTerrorised! - (sic) Kanchi Singh: Such a proud day for all of us! #surgicalstrike2. Big Salute to the Indian Air force #ProudIndian 🇮🇳. - (sic) Vishal Dadlani & Mandira Bedi Vishal Dadlani: Jai Hind! The Indian Air Force and Armed Forces, may your strike be the one that ends the war. 🙏🏽 🇮🇳 🙏🏽 - (sic) Mandira Bedi: Saluting the brave #IndianAirForce for the #Balakot strike. 🇮🇳 - (sic) Saumya Tandon "Mission #eliminateterrorism . Salute Indian Air Force #AIF , bravo #IndianArmy. #Surgicalstrike2 #IndiaStrikesAgain . #JaiHind." - (sic) "Mission is against terrorism and to kill its root and we are serious. Message clear. #SurgicalStrike2 on Jaish-e-Mohammad camp." - (sic) Nandish Sandhu "Great job by the #IndianAirForce. Kept their Hosh in Josh intact. Hoping that the terrorists and Pakistan get the msg LOUD & CLEAR. #IndiaStrikesBack #Balakot." - (sic)

