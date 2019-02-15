Surprising! Mohit Raina Says He Was Never In A Relationship With Mouni Roy!

Mohit Hopes To Get Married Soon!

When asked about his plans to tie the knot, Mohit told BT, "I hope to get married by the end of this year or early next year." So, is he going to make his relationship with Mouni official?

Mouni Is A Great Co-star

The actor replied, "I said that I hope to get married by the end of this year, I never mentioned Mouni. She is a great co-star and she is doing some fabulous work."

‘I Was Never In A Relationship With Mouni’

Mohit further added, "I wish her all the best. Actually, I was never in a relationship with Mouni. My marriage will happen when Almighty sends a message."

Mohit’s Dream Girl!

About his dream girl, Mohit said, "This is not a script that I can tell you what I am looking for. It just clicks when you meet the right person. I don't make any plans, as life never happens according to plans."