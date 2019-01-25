English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    SURPRISING! Shilpa Shinde Says She Will Watch Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 For Hina Khan!

    By
    |

    Shilpa Shinde was recently in news for deleting her account from Twitter. The actress blamed her fans for the same and called them 'demanding'. She even said that purpose of her being on the social media was not met. She even added that social media is a brutal place! While a few fans were upset over her exit and requested her to come back, many of them trolled her and trended #ShilpaBhagGayi on Twitter.

    The Bigg Boss 11 winner is yet again in news! In a candid chat with TOI, the actress poured out her love for her Bigg Boss 11 inmate Hina Khan (which seemed quite surprising)!

    SURPRISING! Shilpa Shinde Says She Will Watch Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 For Hina Khan!

    Shilpa told the leading daily, "I don't hate her (Hina). In fact, I like her as an actress." When asked whether she liked Hina as Komolika on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, she said, "I haven't got time to watch the show but I have seen Hina in the promos. And I loved her there. Also, I will definitely start watching the show soon only for Hina Khan."

    Well, we can't believe that Shilpa Shinde said this about Hina! It has to be recalled that Shilpa and Hina had a lot of fights and arguments in the Bigg Boss 11 house. Even when the show went off air, Shilpa had said that she never wants to meet Hina in real life.

    Also, previously (when Hina was roped in for KZK), when Shilpa was asked to comment on Hina playing Komolika, she had said, "Wasn't she the Komolika of Bigg Boss 11 already? Well, she is a good actress and playing a negative role shouldn't be difficult for her. So, yes she will essay the role well."

    Most Read: Deepshikha Nagpal & Kaishav Call It Quits; Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 Sans Shakti & Aditi!

    Story first published: Friday, January 25, 2019, 17:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 25, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue