SURPRISING! Shilpa Shinde Says She Will Watch Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 For Hina Khan!

Shilpa Shinde was recently in news for deleting her account from Twitter. The actress blamed her fans for the same and called them 'demanding'. She even said that purpose of her being on the social media was not met. She even added that social media is a brutal place! While a few fans were upset over her exit and requested her to come back, many of them trolled her and trended #ShilpaBhagGayi on Twitter.

The Bigg Boss 11 winner is yet again in news! In a candid chat with TOI, the actress poured out her love for her Bigg Boss 11 inmate Hina Khan (which seemed quite surprising)!

Shilpa told the leading daily, "I don't hate her (Hina). In fact, I like her as an actress." When asked whether she liked Hina as Komolika on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, she said, "I haven't got time to watch the show but I have seen Hina in the promos. And I loved her there. Also, I will definitely start watching the show soon only for Hina Khan."

Well, we can't believe that Shilpa Shinde said this about Hina! It has to be recalled that Shilpa and Hina had a lot of fights and arguments in the Bigg Boss 11 house. Even when the show went off air, Shilpa had said that she never wants to meet Hina in real life.

Also, previously (when Hina was roped in for KZK), when Shilpa was asked to comment on Hina playing Komolika, she had said, "Wasn't she the Komolika of Bigg Boss 11 already? Well, she is a good actress and playing a negative role shouldn't be difficult for her. So, yes she will essay the role well."

