    Surveen Chawla Blessed With A Baby Girl; Shares The First Glimpse Of The Baby; Reveals The Name!

    Surveen Chawla, who was seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series Haq Se, married long-time boyfriend Akshay Thakker in Italy in 2015. The couple apparently welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on April 15. Surveen confirmed the news to BT and said, "The feeling can't be described in words. It's something to be experienced. We feel so blessed." It has to be recalled that last month (April), the actress had a pyjama-themed bash, which was graced by her friends - Keerti Kelkar, Sharad Kelkar, and others. The baby shower was all about fun and laughter.

    Surveen also shared the first glimpse of her baby and revealed the name on her Instagram account. The couple has named their bundle of joy, Eva. Surveen wrote, "We now have her tiny feet to fill the tiny shoes! Blessed by her wonderful arrival in our little family! Welcoming our daughter Eva💝 @akshaythakker."

    Surveen's friends from the industry and fans showered congratulatory messages as soon as she shared the picture. Sargun Mehta, Ekta Kapoor, Husein Kuwajerwala and others congratulated the actress.

    Well, we cannot wait to see Surveen's angel, how about you? Hit the comment box to congratulate the couple.

    We now have her tiny feet to fill the tiny shoes! Blessed by her wonderful arrival in our little family! Welcoming our daughter Eva💝 @akshaythakker

    A post shared by Surveen Chawla (@surveenchawla) on Apr 19, 2019 at 8:56am PDT

