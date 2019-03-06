Surveen Chawla Glows At Her ‘Godh Barai’; Surbhi Tiwari Looked Radiant At Her Delhi Reception & More
Surveen Chawla, who got married to long-time boyfriend Akshay Thakker in Italy in 2015, is expecting her first baby, which is due this April. A few days ago, the actress' had a pyjama-themed bash, which was graced by her friends - Keerti Kelkar, Sharad Kelkar, Gazala Shaikh Khan, Meghna Chitalia and Neha Punjabi. The baby shower was all about fun and laughter. Recently, the actress graced a few events and at every event as graceful ever flaunting her baby bump. Check out her recent 'Godh Barai' pictures and other television snippets!
Surveen’s Godh Barai
Surveen shared a few pictures from her ‘Godh Barai' function. The actress was glowing in the yellow sari paired with a heavy pearl necklace and jhumkas. She shared a few pictures on her Instagram.
Surveen Glows In A Yellow Sari
The actress wrote, "'The Godh Bharai' for the little angel... A very very very special and big thank u to the following wonderful people for putting this memorable evening together." - (sic)
Surbhi Tiwari & Praveen Kumar Sinha’s Delhi Wedding Reception
Diya Aur Baati Hum actress, Surbhi Tiwari got married to Delhi-based pilot and businessman, Praveen Kumar Sinha on February 10, 2019. The pre-wedding and wedding festivities were a grand affair. The sangeet ceremony was graced by television celebrities like Sooraj Thapar, Soni Singh, Kinshuk Vaidya, Shivya Pathania, Jaya Bhattacharya, Jiten Lalwani and others. Recently, the couple hosted a grand reception in Delhi!
Surbhi Tiwari Looked Radiant In A Red Lehenga
The Delhi wedding reception was also a grand affair. Surbhi looked radiant in red heavy lehenga. As per Spotboye report, the event was graced by Praveen's side. Since his mother is in BJP, a few politicians graced the reception. Apparently, the couple had a short honeymoon in Goa before returning to the Capital. The couple was seen cutting a cake which had the dolls of the bride and groom!
Surbhi & Erica In Switzerland
Surbhi Chandna and Erica Fernandes are having a blast in Switzerland. The duo has been sharing pictures and videos on social media. Recently, Erica was seen striking Shahrukh Khan's iconic pose, while Surbhi was seen trying new adventures!
