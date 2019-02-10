Surveen Chawla’s Pyjama-Themed Baby Shower Was A Fun Affair; Sharad-Keerti, Gazala & Others Attend!

Surveen Chawla’s Pyjama-Themed Baby Shower

Surveen's baby shower was a pyjama-themed bash. The actress was seen in a white night suit, which had pink heart symbols on it. These pictures are the proof that Surveen's baby shower was all about fun and laughter.

Surveen With Her Friends

The actress shared a few pictures from the baby shower ceremony, which was attended by her friends - Keerti Kelkar, Sharad Kelkar, Gazala Shaikh Khan, Meghna Chitalia and Neha Punjabi. Looking at these pictures, we must say that the actress is enjoying her pregnancy phase to the fullest!

Surveen & Her Friends Have A Hearty Laugh

In the pictures the actress and her friends can be seen having a hearty laugh. The actress captioned the pictures as, "Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 and all hearts 💕 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #candid 📸 @sharadkelkar @gazala24 @iamnehap @meghnachitalia @keertikelkar @vishasuchde @bunnysanghavi @umitaishika Pic Courtesy : #candid by @faisal_miya__photuwale." - (sic)

Surveen’s Friends Posing By Holding Her Baby Bump

In these pictures, the actress' friends were seen posing by holding her baby bump as she lies down making a pout. Posting another set of pictures, the actress wrote, "So much love and more for the little heart ❣... @iammuskaanp @gazala24." - (sic)

The Baby Shower Was A Fun Affair

The actress had expressed her excitement on embracing parenthood. She was quoted by BT as saying, "It's a beautiful feeling and more so, as it has come completely unexpected for Akshay and me. Suddenly, life has become beautiful. I am looking forward to every step now."

Surveen Is Enjoying Her Pregnancy Phase To The Fullest

She further added, "Of course, it's unfamiliar territory, but the only one that comes with a guarantee of being wonderful. Akshay and I feel really blessed!" The actress was seen sharing pictures in which she was seen flaunting her baby bump while performing yoga.