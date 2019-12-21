Sushant Singh On CAA: 'Youth Bring Revolution, Not Celebrities'

Bollywood celebrities and TV personalities have expressed their solidarity with protestors of the CAA. Among them, Sushant Singh hit headlines when he was removed as the anchor for Saavdhan India, after he joined protestors in Mumbai. Sushant believes that revolution will happen through the youth of the country, and not celebrities.

Many still question superstars with the power to make an impact, on not voicing their opinions regarding the issue. At an event, Sushant got talking about this and said, "When you are in a certain position, there is an absolute pressure of taking a stand on certain matters. People give you a lot of love and you are what you are because of their love. So, they look at you with a certain hope and feel that you will say something about the issue."

Sushant had joined protestors in the August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai on Thursday. He explained, "I went to August Kranti Maidan to show solidarity with people who are afraid because of this new Act. There is a lot of confusion and there are a lot of questions in people's mind regarding the Act, and that includes me. We are trying to raise our voice so that the government does something about it. It was a peaceful and wonderful protest. All of them were raising their voice for the country. I felt so proud of my fellow Mumbaikars, and Mumbai Police also handled the situation really well."

Other TV personalities like Mandana Karimi, Iqbal Khan and Karanvir Bohra too had taken to their social media to voice their opinions on the CAA.

