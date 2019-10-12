Swaragini Actress Nupur Alankar Meets With An Accident

Recently, Nupur Alankar revealed that she is facing a major financial crisis after Punjab & Maharashtra Co-Operative (PMC) Bank collapsed. The actress said that she has been borrowing money and selling off jewellery as her family's accounts in the bank have been frozen. To add to her woes, the Swaragini actress has met with an accident!

Apart from Nupur, actors Sudha Chandran and Navin Saini are going through the same issue as they too hold accounts in the PMC bank. They decided to speak to few news channels. As per a Spotboye report, yesterday, Sudha and Navin had accompanied Nupur for an interview.

After the interview, Sudha Chandran shifted to another car and left for a dubbing session while Nupur and Navin were headed to a channel's office for another interview. On the way to the channel's office, their car met with an accident. Nupur suffered a few bruises on her right leg.

When Spotboye contacted Nupur to know about her condition, she texted, "We were headed to TV9 studios when the car ahead of us, suddenly put breaks to avoid clashing into a taxi, which took a right turn without giving an indicator. Our driver also put emergency break to stop the car from banging ahead. But the speed was too fast. I have minor bruises on my right leg. Navin, for a moment, thought he broke his nose but thankfully he is okay." - (sic)

Well, we just hope that the actors' problems get solved soon.

