Swaragini’s Helly Shah To Be Seen In Dual Role In Her New Show!

Helly Shah, who got popular with her role of Swara on Colors' show, Swaragini, is all set to return with Star Plus' Sufiyana Ishq. Post Swaragini, the actress was seen in Colors' show, Devnashi. After being part of a reality show and an episodic format project, Helly will be seen in Sufiyana Ishq, which will be produced by Prateek Sharma's LSD Films. It is a Muslim social drama which will also have Rajveer Singh playing the male lead role.

As per the latest report, Helly Shah will be seen playing dual role in the show! The shoot of the show has already begun and the cast has extensively shot in Delhi at Qutub Minar, Safdargunj Railway Station, Humayun's Tomb and also the Ring Road. A few days ago, Helly had posted a picture, where she was seen holding a script and posing in front of Humayun's Tomb.

Helly captioned the picture as, "Lets pose with the Shawl , my Saviour throughout in Jaipur and delhi ki thandi during shoot✌🏻ok wait , actually this was just to hide my look 🤭" - (sic). Helly also shared the picture of her team and wrote, "Saare PAGAL ek saath 🤓🔥."

Regarding her comeback, the actress said in a statement, "I'm happy to be a part of Sufiyana Ishq as the makers are giving me an opportunity to play a great and extremely challenging role. I wanted to wait for the correct time to return on screen. I was in no hurry as I needed a break to enjoy my life."

She further added, "Even after my show Devanshi went off air, I was flooded with offers but I wasn't keen on playing similar characters... I always look for something new, fresh and challenging."

