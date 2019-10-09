Swaragini's Nupur Alankar Is Borrowing Money & Selling Off Jewellery To Survive!

Television actress Nupur Alankar, who was seen in popular shows like Swaragini and Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo is facing the brunt after the Punjab & Maharashtra Co-Operative (PMC) Bank collapsed. As per the Times Of India report, the actress has been borrowing money and selling off jewellery as her family's accounts in the bank have been frozen.

Nupur told the leading daily that she is facing a major financial crisis and revealed that she had accounts in other banks too, which she transferred to this bank a few years ago. She added, "Little did I know that my family members - mother, sister, husband, sister-in-law and father-in-law - and my life savings will be frozen like this."

She further stated the Reserve Bank of India's withdrawal limit for account holders and its condition (i.e., the amount can be withdrawn only once in six months), and said, "How am I expected to survive without money? Should I mortgage my house now? Why is there a cap on my own hard-earned money? I have been diligently paying income tax, so why am I suffering today? A circular was recently released that we can withdraw Rs 50,000 to one lakh in case of children's education or medical emergency."

Nupur added that a family member was critical, but they couldn't afford to hospitalise her and they have now hired a home nurse to tend to her. She says that none of their credit or debit cards are working. The actress further added, "With no money at home and all our accounts frozen, I was left with no option, but to sell off my jewellery."

The Swaragini actress says that the worst part is that she is not even eligible for a loan anymore. Even the telecallers hang up on her after they get to know that her accounts were in PMC bank.

