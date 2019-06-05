Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Dinyar Contractor Passes Away

Veteran actor, comedian and theatre legend Dinyar Contractor, who was seen in television shows like Khichdi and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (seen as Sodhi's father-in-law) and had also done films like Badshah, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Khiladi and others passed away on Wednesday (June 5) morning. He was suffering from old age-related illness. He was 79. The actor was best known for his comic roles in films and had also won a Padma Shri, earlier this year. His funeral took place at Parsi Prayer Hall, Worli Crematorium.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the demise of the veteran actor. Modi tweeted, "Padma Shri Dinyar Contractor was special because he spread lots of happiness. His versatile acting brought smiles on several faces. Be it theatre, television or films, he excelled across all mediums. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers."

Actress-turned politician, Smriti Irani wrote, "He brought bursts of laughter with him wherever he went, he lit up the screen and our lives with his wit & charm. We will miss your presence Dinyar bhai. Rest in Peace Padma Shri Dinyar Contractor - theatre legend, actor par excellence 🙏."

Fans too offered condolences. One of the fans wrote, "Saddened by the passing away of Shri Dinyar Contractor. He filled our lives with happiness and fun. May his soul rest in peace. #DinyarContractor.

A few other fans wrote, #DinyarContractor Sir you were great to entertain us. Thank you You will missed 🙏," "Deeply saddened at the passing away of Padmashree award winner actor and comedian #Dinyar_Contractor ji. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family and his many admirers #DinyarContractor," "May Your Soul Rest In Peace #DinyarContractor Sahaab you will be deeply missed and Thank You So Much For Making People Smile Through Your work and laughter 🙏🏻🙏🏻.#RIP #RIPDinyarContractor."

Most Read: Karan Oberoi Case: Victim Staged Her Attack, Says Lawyer; Claims She Did Black Magic On His Cousin!