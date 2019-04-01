TMKOC: Disha Vakani's Brother On Her Return - I'm Hard-pressed; Leave Me Alone!
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the popular shows on television. The show has been hitting the headlines for Disha Vakani's return. It has to be recalled that Disha plays the role of Dayaben on the show and she is on maternity leave since a year and a half. The makers and the viewers are eagerly awaiting for her return. Recently, there were reports that the actress has been given an ultimatum of 30 days to return. Refuting the reports, the producer of the show, Asit Modi clarified that she is indeed been asked to decide soon on her return.
Asit also added that if she doesn't return due to family issue, then they will have to replace her. Later, there were rumours of Disha's brother Mayur, who plays the role of Sunderlal, quitting the show.
Mayur’s Role Has Decreased Because Of Disha!
As per Spotboye report, Mayur is avoiding calls after clarifying that he is not exiting the show. A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Mayur has no intentions of quitting. It is just that his role has decreased, essentially because the show is not showing Dayaben since quite some time."
The Source Adds…
"Look, what has Mayur got besides Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Practically nothing. He tends to get shows but all that is due to his Sunderlal character in the serial. So why would he do a shekhchilli on himself?"
Mayur Refuses To Talk About His Sister Disha’s Return!
When Mayur was asked about Disha's return, he said, "I can speak only for myself." When prodded further, he said, "I am hard-pressed. Leave me alone."
TMKOC’s Producer Asit At Disha’s Wedding
It has to be recalled that recently Disha shared a picture of her wedding in which the producer Asit was seen blessing the couple. This gave people ray of hope of Disha's return, but nothing has been clarified yet.
Most Read: Kulfi Kumar Bajewala-Nazar Promo SHOCK Fans; Sikandar Turns Davansh; Fans Feel It's APRIL FOOL Video