TMKOC: Disha Vakani's Brother On Her Return - I'm Hard-pressed; Leave Me Alone!

Mayur’s Role Has Decreased Because Of Disha!

As per Spotboye report, Mayur is avoiding calls after clarifying that he is not exiting the show. A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Mayur has no intentions of quitting. It is just that his role has decreased, essentially because the show is not showing Dayaben since quite some time."

The Source Adds…

"Look, what has Mayur got besides Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Practically nothing. He tends to get shows but all that is due to his Sunderlal character in the serial. So why would he do a shekhchilli on himself?"

Mayur Refuses To Talk About His Sister Disha’s Return!

When Mayur was asked about Disha's return, he said, "I can speak only for myself." When prodded further, he said, "I am hard-pressed. Leave me alone."

TMKOC’s Producer Asit At Disha’s Wedding

It has to be recalled that recently Disha shared a picture of her wedding in which the producer Asit was seen blessing the couple. This gave people ray of hope of Disha's return, but nothing has been clarified yet.