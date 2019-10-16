Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani NOT Returning To The Show For Good, Confirms Husband!

Disha Shot For A Special Episode

According to the TOI report, Disha has shot for a special scene, where she is seen talking to Jethalal (a character in TMKOC) over the phone. The report also suggested that it is just a one-sided phone conversation scene and her return to the show is uncertain as the makers and Disha have not been able to arrive at a conclusion.

Disha's Husband Mayur Reacts

As per the BT report, after the talks between Disha and producer Asit, the special scene was shot for the ongoing Navratri track in the show. Surprisingly, Mayur Padia, the actress' husband, has confirmed that Disha is not returning to the show!

She Will Not Return To The Show For Good

Mayur told the leading daily, "She has shot for a portion of the episode, but our talks with the makers still remain unresolved. So, she will not return to the show for good. We are hoping that we reach an amicable solution."

Asit On Disha's Return

On the other hand, Asit said, "Disha has finally shot for a small segment, and hopefully, she will resume shooting for the show full-time. However, I must confess that talks are still on between us, and we hope to reach a solution soon. We have been in talks with Disha for months now. Like I said before, nobody is bigger than the show."