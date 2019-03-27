English
    Did You Know? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani Played A Lead In B-grade Movie!

    Disha Vakani became popular with her stint on SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress is seen as Dayaben on the show. The actress is on maternity leave and the fans are eagerly waiting for her return. Recently, there were many speculations about her return. It was said that the actress has been given a 30-day ultimatum to return to the show, else the makers might replace her. Disha's fans must be aware that Mayur Vakani, who plays Disha's brother Sunderlal on the show is her real-life brother too!

    Disha Vakani In B-grade Film

    But many of them might not be aware that Disha was part of B-grade movie in the early days of her acting career. It is a small budget bold Bollywood drama, Kamsin: The Untouched directed by Amit Suryavanshi.

    Disha Played Lead Role In The Film

    The movie released in 1997 under the banner of Sai Baba Film. Disha played the lead role in the movie. The story of the film revolves around a college girl (Disha). The girl goes for an outing to the countryside with her friends during a college vacation. But she gets into problem as her friends die serially!

    The Actress Had Also Done A Intimate Scenes!

    Disha, who is seen in a saree clad avatar on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, had flaunted skimpy clothes. She had also done some intimate scenes in the film.

    Disha Struggled For At Least A Decade Before She Bagged TMKOC

    The actress continued to struggle for at least a decade. She was seen as a stage actress in Gujarati theatre - Kamal Patel v/s Dhamal Patel and Lali Lila. She also appeared in supporting roles in Bollywood films - Devdas (2002) and Jodhaa Akbar (2008). The actress bagged a big break in the year 2008 in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah.

