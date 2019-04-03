CONFIRMED! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani To Be REPLACED; Auditions Begin!

Asit Says The Show Must Go On!

In a statement to IE, Asit confirmed, "There are women who take maternity breaks and then resume work. We have given Disha leave and now we cannot wait more so will have to start looking for a new Dayaben. We will have to replace her, for the audience who have waiting for Daya's return. And as it's said, the show must go on."

‘No One Is Bigger Than The Show’

To BT, the producer said, "I will have to start looking for a new Dayaben. No one is bigger than the show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will go on with a new face, because the family is incomplete without Dayaben."

The Makers Have Started Initial Process Of Auditioning For Dayaben’s Character

He further added, "Replacing an actress is not an overnight process. The track has to be planned months in advance. Right now, we have started the initial process of auditioning for the character. We are still not sure what will happen in the future, but I would like to reiterate that the show must go on."

Munmun Dutta Says She Can’t See Anyone Else As Daya!

Recently, the show completed 2,700 episodes. When Munmum Dutta, who plays Babita on the show was asked if she misses Disha, she told Tellychakkar, "Yes, we all miss her. Nobody can replace Disha as Daya Bhabhi. We all want her to come back in the show. Whatever her decision is, but I cannot see anyone else as Daya."