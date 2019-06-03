English
    Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Fans Unhappy With Disha Vakani; Have They Given Up Waiting For Her?

    By
    |

    Disha Vakani became a household name with her role Dayaben from SAB TV's popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress is on maternity leave since September 2017. The makers and the fans have been waiting for her return since a long time. There have been many speculations regarding her delay in her return. While a few reports suggest that her husband has been interfering in her return, while some others suggest that the actress has high demands! The producer Asit Modi had also said that it has indeed been a long wait and they are looking for replacements if Disha doesn't return.

    But recently, the producer had also hinted at Disha's return. There is no confirmation yet. Moreover, the actress has been sharing a few throwback pictures, which has even more confused the fans.

    Fans Not Happy With Disha!

    Fans seem to be unhappy with Disha as it has been a long wait. While a few are still hoping for her return, many of them are seen annoyed with the reports of her return/exit. A few fans are also seen blaming her husband for ruining her career! Check out a few comments.

    Fans’ Comments: Stan & Pooja

    Stan_leee335: Bass bohot hua won't ask u to come back to the show TMKOC will go on with u or without u.

    Poojarai8286: Ab aa jao n mam kitna wait krwaoge😢😢

    Fahad & Ashish

    Fahad_samina: You share some many pics of throwback but when we fans ask you when are you coming back to the show you never replied...

    Ashish_6888: You got ego...

    Mansi & Lucky_born_nov

    Mansisurani: Why are you keep posting trmko pictures? You already left the show.

    Lucky_born_nov: Natak hai bs.. Jb itna h to ajana tha.. Itna kya post krna...

    Anandvish0305

    "I think the time had come to change casting of daya because from last 1 or more year she is not coming as everyone know that she had a baby but if now she is not coming it almost a year to go. Better to cast other daya bhabhi for the tmkoc show and everyone will accept it just like tapu."

    Pratik & Rajesh

    Pratik.katariya2804: Aapke career k liye villain nikle aapke husband 😠😠 shame on your husband 👎

    Palirajesh: person who gave you name and fame in years , you seems to demanding more money , shameful lady, pl dont come.

    Well, with the comments it looks like the fans have given up on Disha's return!

