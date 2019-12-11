    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Girl Imitates Dayaben In Epic Way; She Can Be Disha’s Replacement!

      By
      |

      Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is among the top 10 shows on the TRP chart. The show has been in the news, especially regarding Disha Vakani's return ever since she had gone on maternity leave (2017). Fans have been waiting for her comeback since a long time. While a few reports suggested that the makers are in search of a new actress for Disha's role, some said the makers are hopeful of her return. Now, a video has gone viral in which a girl is seen imitating Disha's character and believe us, it is epic!

      In the video, the girl is seen spouting one of Disha's dialogues, which leaves everyone standing next to her in splits. The way she talks and acts is just like Disha, and we must say, she will perfectly fit the actress's place on the show. The viewers are also in awe of this rendition, and commented, urging the makers to consider her for the role.

      Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Girl Imitates Dayaben In Epic Way; She Can Be Disha’s Replacement!

      Are the makers watching it? Should Disha be worried? Well, we will have to wait for the makers' reaction!

      Meanwhile, the latest report suggests that Disha might not return to the show anytime soon. As per a Spotboye report, the actress has demanded a six-hour shift a day so that she can spend more time with family, especially her newborn daughter. While producer Asit Modi is okay with the conditions, it seems that the other actors have an objection to the same as this might delay their shooting schedules. Hence, there is no further development.

      Well, the girl in the video might solve the makers' problem! What say, guys? Hit the comment box to share your views.

      Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Priya Ahuja Rajda Aka Rita Reporter Welcomes Baby Boy

      Story first published: Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 10:37 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 11, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue