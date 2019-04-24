Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Is Chidya Ghar's Ami Trivedi Replacing Disha Vakani?

Is Ami Trivedi Replacing Disha Vakani?

As per TOI report, Ami Trivedi, who was seen on Chidiya Ghar, has been approached to replace Disha! Although the actress denied the report, sources close to the show have revealed that the makers are considering her for the role!

Ami Denies Replacing Disha!

Ami was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "No, I have not been approached, but my friends have been telling me that I should take up the role and would suit the character. I have not been offered the role, nor the makers have tried to reach me out."

‘It Would Be Difficult For Any Artist To Fill Into The Big Boots Of Disha’

When asked whether she would take up Dayaben role, she said, "It is a huge responsibility and would be difficult for any artist to fill into the big boots of Disha Vakani."

The Actress Says…

"I am sure any actor who replaces her would have to face bricks and stones at the beginning because Disha has been associated with Taarak Mehta... for 10 long years and the audience love her. I can't comment on your question till the time I am approached the show. Once the makers offer me the role, I will be in a better position to talk."