Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Is Disha Vakani’s Husband The Reason Behind Her Delayed Re-entry?

Disha’s Husband Is Interacting With Production House On His Wife’s Behalf!

An insider told the entertainment portal that Disha is welcome but only on certain conditions. Apparently, the differences between Asit Modi (producer) and the actress were largely created by her husband Mayur Padia, who even started interacting with the production house (Neela Tele Films) on his wife's behalf!

Her Husband Feels Asit Is Yet To Pay Disha Some Amount!

As per the report, Disha's husband feels that Asit is yet to pay Disha some amount, but the producer is clear that there is no such amount withstanding. An insider revealed, "Lekin Mayur saab nahin mante. I think he is a CA and only he knows Maths. But those numbers are only his, not ours."

The Actress’ Husband’s Conditions

Also, it is being said that her husband wants his wife to work for 15 days per month, that too only 4 hours per day, which is unacceptable to Modi. He feels that Disha's maternity leave is over and she should come back fully if she wants to.

Disha’s Husband Is Dominating!

The insider also revealed to the entertainment portal that her husband is a dominating husband, who refuses to relent. The insider added, "This kind of interference is difficult to understand. Our show is going well, TRPs without Daya Ben have not been affected."

The Insider Reveals

"Every other actor is working hard on his/her track and we are converging vwell. If Disha wants to return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, we will have to see if her comeback will justify the show. Plus, it will have to be on terms and conditions agreeable to Disha and Modi both."