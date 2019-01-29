Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Is Disha Vakani’s Husband The Reason Behind Her Delayed Re-entry?
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest running Sitcoms on television. Of late the show has been in news for Disha Vakani's re-entry. Disha plays the role of Dayaben on the show and currently, she is on a maternity break. The actress was supposed to join the show, but hasn't yet resumed the shoot. Recently, there were also rumours that the actress might not re-enter the show. But the makers rubbished the rumours. Also recently, the producer Asit Modi clarified in the recent interview by saying, "Contract has not been closed. Character of Daya bhabhi is still there and we have not taken any actor to replace her. As and when she wants to come, we will see at that time. If mutually beneficial to both, we shall work together again."
According to Spotboye report, it is being said that Disha's husband is creating interference in her re-entry!
Disha’s Husband Is Interacting With Production House On His Wife’s Behalf!
An insider told the entertainment portal that Disha is welcome but only on certain conditions. Apparently, the differences between Asit Modi (producer) and the actress were largely created by her husband Mayur Padia, who even started interacting with the production house (Neela Tele Films) on his wife's behalf!
Her Husband Feels Asit Is Yet To Pay Disha Some Amount!
As per the report, Disha's husband feels that Asit is yet to pay Disha some amount, but the producer is clear that there is no such amount withstanding. An insider revealed, "Lekin Mayur saab nahin mante. I think he is a CA and only he knows Maths. But those numbers are only his, not ours."
The Actress’ Husband’s Conditions
Also, it is being said that her husband wants his wife to work for 15 days per month, that too only 4 hours per day, which is unacceptable to Modi. He feels that Disha's maternity leave is over and she should come back fully if she wants to.
Disha’s Husband Is Dominating!
The insider also revealed to the entertainment portal that her husband is a dominating husband, who refuses to relent. The insider added, "This kind of interference is difficult to understand. Our show is going well, TRPs without Daya Ben have not been affected."
The Insider Reveals
"Every other actor is working hard on his/her track and we are converging vwell. If Disha wants to return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, we will have to see if her comeback will justify the show. Plus, it will have to be on terms and conditions agreeable to Disha and Modi both."
