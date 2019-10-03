It's Happening! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Makers Confirm Disha Vakani's Return!

‘We Are Positive That Disha Will Make A Comeback’

Asit told the leading daily, "We are positive that Disha will make a comeback on the show as Daya. It might take a month's time. Time and again, we have been asking her to be back on the show. However, she wasn't ready and told us, ‘Meri beti abhi chhoti hai, how can I leave her alone?" But now, she seems to have made up her mind to make a comeback."

‘Disha & The Production House Never Had Any Negative Conversations’

He further added, "Disha and the production house never had any negative conversations in the past. We were always insisting on having her back on the show. We have tried to push the story for two years without Dayaben, but we definitely want her back on the show."

Disha Shares…

Although Disha hasn't confirmed the report yet, she had shared the snapshot of an old article, which said that Shailesh Lodha (her co-actor) confirmed Dayaben's (Disha's character) return to Taarak Mehta. She also shared her picture from the show and wished her fans on Navratri. She wrote, "माँ का पर्व आता है; हज़ारों खुशियां लाता है; इस बार माँ आपको वो सब दे; जो आपका दिल चाहता है। शुभ नवरात्रि!🙏" - (sic)

Fans Excited About Dayaben’s Return

As soon as Disha shared these posts, fans were excited and thanked her for confirming her return to the show. A user wrote, "Wow !! What a great news ahead... Thank you so much Dayaben For Come Back in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah... 🌹🎊👑👌🎂😎😍😘🎇🎁🙏🇮🇳😇🎉💓😆💯😄🤗," another fan wrote, "Thank you so much waiting for you maam😘😍❤️" - (sic)