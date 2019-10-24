Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Makers Provide On-set Nursery For Disha Vakani's Baby
Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been the most-discussed topic since a long time. Recently, the actress shot for a scene in which we saw her have a one-sided conversation with her on-screen husband, Jethalal. It is now being said that the makers are apparently trying their best to get her back on the show. In fact, they have even set up an on-set nursery for Disha's baby, as per reports.
TMKOC Makers Trying Their Best To Get Disha Back On The Show
A source was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "The makers have been trying their best to get Disha back on the show. They have been considerate enough to adjust as per her requirements but looks like Disha's husband isn't convinced. Apart from other demands, the makers promised Disha that she can work only three hours a day and they will also provide her a separate nursery for the kid."
Disha’s Husband Is Not Convinced!
"However, her husband continues to say no. Hence, it is taking a lot of time for the makers to work out the modalities. Disha wants to return as she has been missing the character as much, however, looks like there is still a lot of time to this," the report further added.
Disha’s Husband Creating Issues Regarding Her Return
The report suggested that Disha's husband, Mayur Pandya is not happy with the developments and is creating issues regarding her return. Hence, it is taking a lot of time for the makers to work things out.
Mayur Had Said Disha Won’t Return To The Show For Good!
It has to be recalled that Disha's husband had told BT that the actress had shot for a portion of the episode, but the talks with the makers are unsolved yet. He had also added that she won't return to the show for good.
Well, we just hope that the makers, Disha and her husband sort out the issues and fans get to watch their favourite Dayaben in a full-fledged role soon.
