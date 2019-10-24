Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Makers Provide On-set Nursery For Disha Vakani's Baby

TMKOC Makers Trying Their Best To Get Disha Back On The Show

A source was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "The makers have been trying their best to get Disha back on the show. They have been considerate enough to adjust as per her requirements but looks like Disha's husband isn't convinced. Apart from other demands, the makers promised Disha that she can work only three hours a day and they will also provide her a separate nursery for the kid."

Disha’s Husband Is Not Convinced!

"However, her husband continues to say no. Hence, it is taking a lot of time for the makers to work out the modalities. Disha wants to return as she has been missing the character as much, however, looks like there is still a lot of time to this," the report further added.

Disha’s Husband Creating Issues Regarding Her Return

The report suggested that Disha's husband, Mayur Pandya is not happy with the developments and is creating issues regarding her return. Hence, it is taking a lot of time for the makers to work things out.

Mayur Had Said Disha Won’t Return To The Show For Good!

It has to be recalled that Disha's husband had told BT that the actress had shot for a portion of the episode, but the talks with the makers are unsolved yet. He had also added that she won't return to the show for good.