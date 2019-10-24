Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Makers Provide On-set Nursery For Disha Vakani's Baby

TMKOC Makers Trying Their Best To Get Disha On The Show

A source was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "The makers have been trying their best to get Disha back on the show. They have been considerate enough to adjust as per her requirements but looks like Disha's husband isn't convinced. Apart from other demands, the makers promised Disha that she can work only three hours a day and they will also provide her a separate nursery for the kid."

Disha’s Husband Not Convinced!

"However, her husband continues to say no. Hence, it is taking a lot of time for the makers to work out the modalities. Disha wants to return as she has been missing the character as much, however, looks like there is still a lot of time to this."

Disha’s Husband Creating Issues For Disha’s Return

The report suggested that Disha's husband, Mayur Pandya is not happy with the development and is creating issues for her return. Hence, it is taking a lot of time for the makers to work out things.

He Had Said Disha Won’t Return To The Show For Good!

It has to be recalled that Disha's husband had told BT that the actress has shot for a portion of the episode, but the talks with the makers are unsolved yet. He had also said that she will not return to the show for good.