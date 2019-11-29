Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Priya Ahuja Rajda Aka Rita Reporter Welcomes Baby Boy

Priya Ahuja Rajda, who played the role of Rita Reporter in SAB TV's popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, welcomed a baby boy on November 27. The actress took to social media to announce the good news. She shared a cute picture and captioned it, "Our home has grown by two feet! ITS A BOY!!We r overwhelmed with the joy!! Happy to Announce the arrival of our lil angel on 27th November."

Priya fell in love with the chief director of the show, Malav Rajda. The couple tied the knot on November 19, 2011. It has to be recalled that the actress announced the pregnancy news on social media during the festival of Janmashtami. She wrote, "Ten little fingers, ten little toes... With love and grace, our family grows... Couldn't be a better day than today to announce this...Happy Janmashtami." Priya has been sharing pictures from the maternity photoshoot on her social media. Her Taarak Mehta co-stars Nidhi Bhanushali and Kush Shah were also part of the photoshoot.

Sharing a picture from the photoshoot in which she was seen in a red dress and a tiara, the actress wrote, "Waiting for this baby is like picking up someone from the Airport.. but you don't know who they are, wat they look like or wat time their flight comes in 🤷🏻♀️ 📸 : saurabhpanjwanikidsphotography."

Priya shared another picture in which she was seen in a yellow dress while Malav wore a yellow t-shirt and blue jeans and captioned it, " And the final month begins.. 🥰 Happiness is on the way.. With a bag of mixed emotions 📸 @saurabhpanjwanikidsphotography #maternityphotography #photoshoot #babybump #motherhood #pregnant."

The couple had gone to the Maldives for their babymoon and the actress had shared several pictures on her Instagram account.

(Social media posts are unedited)

Also Read: Latest TRP Ratings: Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka Jumps To 3rd Spot; Dance Plus & Bigg Boss Enter Chart