Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Producer Takes U-turn; Disha Vakani Might Return!

Ami Trivedi Refutes Reports Of Being Approached

Ami had told to TOI, "No, I have not been approached, but my friends have been telling me that I should take up the role and would suit the character. I can't comment on your question till the time I am approached the show. Once the makers offer me the role, I will be in a better position to talk."

The Producer Takes A U-turn Hinting Disha Might Return!

However, now it seems like the producer Asit has taken a U-turn. As per TOI report, the producer said in an interview to a news channel that he is open to all kind of possibilities. He also hinted that Disha might return.

Popular Actors Approached For Dayaben’s Character

He also didn't deny that they are talks with other popular actors to play the role of Dayaben. He added he knows that people are waiting for Dayaben's character to return to the small screen.

Is Disha’s Husband Mayur Still Interfering?

It has to be recalled that there were also reports of Disha's husband Mayur was the reason for the delay in the actress' return. It was said that Mayur's interaction with the production house on his wife's behalf has created differences between Asit and the actress!