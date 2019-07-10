English
    Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Team Remembers Kavi Kumar Azad Aka Dr Hathi On His Death Anniversary

    Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most watched shows on television. The show will be completing 11 successful years, this month (July). The show has been in the news for a variety of reasons. First, was for Disha Vakani's return and other one being the unfortunate passing away of Kavi Kumar Azad. It has to be recalled that Kavi Kumar Azad died of a cardiac arrest, which came as a shocker to his family, fans and friends from the industry. It has been a year since that we lost the actor. Director Asit Modi says that the team misses him.

    Asit Modi Says The Team Misses Kavi Kumar Azad

    The producer of TMKOC, Asit Modi told Pinkvilla, "We miss him but nothing in our hand and in replacement of him Mr. Nirmal Soni playing the role is doing his job very sincerely."

    Ambika Ranjankar

    His on-screen wife Ambika Ranjankar shared a few pictures remembering him on his death anniversary and captioned, "You'll always be in our hearts... I'm sure you are watching over us💕🙏

    Dilip Joshi

    Dilip Joshi told Spotboye, "It's been a year but we are unable to accept the fact that he is not in our midst anymore. Whenever I see Nirmal walking towards me wearing the same costume, I feel that its not Nirmal but Azad bhai. We miss Azad bhai so much that I can't even express it. I still remember I was in London when this tragedy happened and I got a call about his demise."

    Gurucharan Singh

    Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi said, "I miss Azad so much that my Whatsapp DP is still with him, so that he always stays with me. We shared not only a very good rapport but also our birth date which is May 12."

