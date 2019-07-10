Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Team Remembers Kavi Kumar Azad Aka Dr Hathi On His Death Anniversary

Asit Modi Says The Team Misses Kavi Kumar Azad

The producer of TMKOC, Asit Modi told Pinkvilla, "We miss him but nothing in our hand and in replacement of him Mr. Nirmal Soni playing the role is doing his job very sincerely."

Ambika Ranjankar

His on-screen wife Ambika Ranjankar shared a few pictures remembering him on his death anniversary and captioned, "You'll always be in our hearts... I'm sure you are watching over us💕🙏

Dilip Joshi

Dilip Joshi told Spotboye, "It's been a year but we are unable to accept the fact that he is not in our midst anymore. Whenever I see Nirmal walking towards me wearing the same costume, I feel that its not Nirmal but Azad bhai. We miss Azad bhai so much that I can't even express it. I still remember I was in London when this tragedy happened and I got a call about his demise."

Gurucharan Singh

Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi said, "I miss Azad so much that my Whatsapp DP is still with him, so that he always stays with me. We shared not only a very good rapport but also our birth date which is May 12."