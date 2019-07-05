English
    Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Vibhuti NOT Replacing Disha Vakani; Actress' Reply Will SHOCK You!

    Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been hitting the headlines since a long time, especially regarding Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's return. A few days ago, there were reports that the actress might not return and the makers have even stopped hunting for Disha's replacement. But, recently, there were reports that the makers have found new Dayaben. Vibhuti Sharma, who was seen on Bade Acche Lagtey Hain, might replace Disha! It was also said that the actress has even given mock shoot and she looked and played out the closest to Disha. But Vibhuti is yet to sign on the dotted lines.

    Vibhuti Rubbishes Rumours Of Her Approached For The Show

    As per latest report, Vibhuti has rubbished the rumour. The actress took to social media to clarify the rumour. She wrote, "I am not doing the show. (Please ignore the rumours)." She also shared the snapshots and squashed the report.

    ‘I Don’t Even Watch The Show’

    She also wrote, "'Just for the record' I am not into serials. I respect all the serial actors though. Its amazing what they are doing. All these rumours about me replacing the lead actress in 'Tarak mehta ka ulta chasma', is really getting into my head now. (I dont even watch the show) If I'll ever have to do a tv serial, it will be according to my age & liking. " - (sic)

    Vibhuti Hasn’t Given Any Mock Test

    The actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "I don't know where these rumours are coming from. I am not replacing Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, neither have I given any mock test."

    ‘I Am Not Interested In Doing TV Shows’

    She further added, "I am not interested in doing TV shows. I have currently taken a break from doing TV shows. This is really funny. I keep doing ads and was never interested in doing regular daily soaps. I have shot for a film which is in the pipeline."

    Story first published: Friday, July 5, 2019, 14:36 [IST]
