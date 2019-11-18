Tanushree Dutta Slams Channel & Neha Kakkar For Working With Anu Malik; Supports Sona Mohapatra

Tanushree Dutta Slams Sony TV

Tanushree Dutta told Mid-day that she was shocked as Sony TV, which is supposed to be a family-friendly channel, has allowed such a person to remain as a judge even after several talented and high-profile women came forward with their stories of harassment against him.

'Are Trps More Important Than Human Values?'

She questioned the channel by asking, "Are TRPs more important than human values? Shouldn't people who misbehave be held accountable for their deeds."

Tanushree Slams Neha

She also slammed the co-judge Neha Kakkar. She said, "She might have got a taste of what it feels like to be harassed when a contestant forcibly kissed her on the show. But again, like her decision to work with Anu Malik, Neha decided not to press charges on the disgusting guy! It was cringe-worthy to watch a female celebrity being mauled like that on TV."

The Actress Backs Sona Mohapatra For Carrying On The Good Fight

The Bollywood actress supported Sona for carrying on the good fight. She further said, "Replace Anu Malik with Sona. Let that be a trending hashtag."

It has to be recalled that last year, several women, including singers - Shweta Pandit, Neha Bhasin and producer Danica D'Souza, had accused Malik of sexual harassment. Later, Anu stepped down as juged from Indian Idol 10. It has to be seen what the makers will decide as many are slamming them for getting Anu back on the show.