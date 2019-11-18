Tanushree Dutta Slams Channel & Neha Kakkar For Working With Anu Malik; Supports Sona Mohapatra
Recently, Anu Malik had shared an open letter addressing the #MeToo allegations against him. Sona Mohapatra reacted to the music director's letter by sharing a lengthy note in which she suggested that Malik register himself into a sex rehab. Now, Tanushree Dutta has come out in support of Sona. The Bollywood actress has also slammed Sony TV and Indian Idol 11 judge, Neha Kakkar for working with Me Too accused Anu Malik.
Tanushree Dutta Slams Sony TV
Tanushree Dutta told Mid-day that she was shocked as Sony TV, which is supposed to be a family-friendly channel, has allowed such a person to remain as a judge even after several talented and high-profile women came forward with their stories of harassment against him.
'Are Trps More Important Than Human Values?'
She questioned the channel by asking, "Are TRPs more important than human values? Shouldn't people who misbehave be held accountable for their deeds."
Tanushree Slams Neha
She also slammed the co-judge Neha Kakkar. She said, "She might have got a taste of what it feels like to be harassed when a contestant forcibly kissed her on the show. But again, like her decision to work with Anu Malik, Neha decided not to press charges on the disgusting guy! It was cringe-worthy to watch a female celebrity being mauled like that on TV."
The Actress Backs Sona Mohapatra For Carrying On The Good Fight
The Bollywood actress supported Sona for carrying on the good fight. She further said, "Replace Anu Malik with Sona. Let that be a trending hashtag."
It has to be recalled that last year, several women, including singers - Shweta Pandit, Neha Bhasin and producer Danica D'Souza, had accused Malik of sexual harassment. Later, Anu stepped down as juged from Indian Idol 10. It has to be seen what the makers will decide as many are slamming them for getting Anu back on the show.
