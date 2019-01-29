Tarul Swami & Richa Mehta Tie The Knot; Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Original Cast Reunite: Snippets

Tarul & Richa Tie The Knot!

Tarul and Richa dated for three years before taking their relationship to the next level! Apparently, the couple will be hosting a wedding reception at Indore on January 30. Richa shared the first picture from their wedding. She wrote, "Mr. And Mrs. 💏 #richatarulwedding." - (sic)

Vividha Kirti Congratulates The Couple

Vividha Kirti shared a picture and congratulated the couple, "Heartiest congratulations 😊 My heart is filled with joy to see you both so happy and in love ❤ Wishing you both a beautiful life as husband and wife! May your years together be full of love, happiness and blessings. #richatarulwedding #jaipurdiaries #memorable #lovebirds #favorite #dearest #nearest #godbless #happymarriage #blessings." - (sic)

Nakuul Mehta & Jankee Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee are celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary. The duo took to social media to wish each other. Nakuul shared an adorable picutre and wrote, "मेरे कन्धे पे तुम्हारा सर तुम्हारी लाली मेरे शर्ट पर, ऐसी ही बीत जाए यह ज़िन्दगी सारी, गर तुम बनी रहो मेरे सारथी| Happy anniversary डार्लिंग @jank_ee ❤️"- (sic)

Jankee Wishes Nakuul

Jankee too, shared a picture and captioned it as, "Today we celebrate the best decision you ever made😉❤️❤️ #HappyAnniversary 😘." - (sic)

Sapna Choudhary On Sunil Grover’s Show Kanpur Wale Khuranas

Recently, Sapna Choudhary graced Sunil Grover's show Kanpur Wale Khuranas. The ex-Bigg Boss contestantdanced to the popular 'Terihya ka Yo Kajal' song on the sets of the show. Sunil Grover and others too joined her. The video and pictures from the sets are going viral on social media.

When Niti Taylor Met Vicky Kaushal!

A few days ago, Drashti Dhami shared a picture snapped with URI actor Vicky Kaushal. Now, Ishqbaaz actress Niti Taylor has shared picture with the actor and captioned it as, "The Josh is always high when you finally meet your favourite actor!!! Thank you @vickykaushal09 . Have been a big fan of his movies and his work. And yesssss my smile says it all. ❤️ #fanmoment#lifeisbeautiful#lovestruck." - (sic)

Original Prerna & Komolika Of Kasautii Zindagii Kay Reunite

The original Prerna and Komolika (Shweta Tiwari and Urvashi Dholakia) of Kasautii Zindagii Kay had a reunion. Apparently, the duo met at Yazu-Pan Asian Supper Club, Andheri (West), last night. Poonam Narula and Manish Goel were also present at the occasion. (Image Source: Instagram)

Dipika & Shoaib Visit Ajmer Sharif

Dipika Kakar had promised that if she won the show, she would offer prayers at Ajmer Sharif. Now that the actress has won the show, she visited Ajmer Sharif along with husband Shoaib Ibrahim and sister-in-law Saba. Dipika shared a picture and wrote, "To thank him for all that he has showered upon us." Shoaib too shared a picture and wrote, "Irade roz bante hai aur bankar tut jate hai, wahi Ajmer aate hai jinhe Khwaja Sahab bulate hain." - (sic)