Tejasswi Prakash Opens Up About Her Eye Injury; Reveals She Was Approached For Bigg Boss 13

Tejasswi Prakash Opens Up On Her Eye Injury

Tejasswi revealed that she is still in Bulgaria and will return on September 8 along with the team. Talking about her injury, the actress said, "I suffered eye hemorrhage during a water stunt. I was performing a partner stunt and the pressure of water caused trauma in my eye and I got badly injured. The doctors advised me to rest and unfortunately I couldn't be in the top 6."

Tejasswi Says Everyone Thought She Would Make It To Top 6

The actress added that it was difficult for everyone to believe that she was no longer among the top 6 contestants as they thought that she would definitely make it to the top 3. But, because of her injury she had to opt out. She also added that so far, she had won all the tasks that she performed and never aborted or quit the tasks.

Her Experience On Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Regarding her experience on the show, the Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actress said, "Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has been a brilliant and once in a lifetime experience. I am just proud of myself and my journey on the show. Winning and losing is secondary for me, but the way I have overcome my fears I feel I have achieved a lot."

The Actress Is All Praise For Rohit Shetty

About Rohit Shetty, Tejasswi said that he is an amazing host and person. She added, "He was very concerned about my injury. I was the youngest contestant on the show and he didn't want me to leave the show and go with an injury." She also added that Rohit had advised her not to travel back to India with the injury, as the air pressure could aggravate it.

Tejasswi Doesn’t Want To Do Bigg Boss

Tejasswi also revealed that she was approached for Bigg Boss since last two-three years. Even this year, the makers had approached her, but she didn't want to do it right now, as she has just come out of a reality show and didn't want to do another one. She might take it next year or some other time, but right now, she wants to do a fiction show. She also added that she has been getting lot of offers.

Rohit Shetty Wraps-up KKK 10 Shoot

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty has wrapped-up the shoot of the stunt-based reality show. He shared a video and captioned it, "RAW and REAL No Computer Graphics..35 Days of hard work...Mentally and Physically Challenging... But that's exactly what makes KHATRON KE KHILADI so Special. This is Me... Signing Off from Bulgaria, Back to the Madness of Mumbai...getting into my next. Battlefield - SOORYAVANSHI #khatronkekhiladi10." - (sic)