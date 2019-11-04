Tejasswi Prakash’s WhatsApp Account Hacked; Actress Says She Saw A N*de Man In A DIRTY Video Call

Tejasswi Received A Dirty Video Call

Tejasswi told Spotboye, "The person who has hacked my phone is chatting with my contacts in a very friendly tone and sharing a link, asking them to send the code that they receive. Then, as soon as they send him the code on Whatsapp, he does video calling. Once you answer the call, you will see the most disgusting sight of a man performing an obnoxious act."

‘I Was Shaken By The Sight Of It’

She further added, "Yesterday, I was busy shooting for a special episode for Colors TV in Mira Road. Suddenly, I got a video call on the set when I was surrounded by many people. As soon as I answered the call, I saw a nude man on it. I was shaken by the sight of it and thought to myself how disgusting it is."

The Actress’s Friends Too Received A Call From The Hacker!

The actress revealed that her friends Karishma Tanna, Tanya Sharma and many others got similar calls and were shocked. Tejasswi added, "It is embarrassing because first of all you are a girl and on top of that, an actress. As friends, they called me showing concern, but what about those who are just work associates and don't know me so closely? What would be their impression of me after this incident?"

Tejasswi Is Determined To File A Complaint

The Silsila actress said that she had reported the same to the cybercrime department, but couldn't register a complaint as she was shooting till 3 AM. However, she said that she will head to the police station soon to file a complaint.

Tejasswi's Karn Sangini Co-star Aashim Gulati’s WhatsApp Hacked As Well

Tejasswi's Karn Sangini co-star Aashim Gulati's WhatsApp has also been hacked. The actress said that she spoke to him and added that it is strange that both of them are facing this issue at the same time.