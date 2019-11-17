Television Actress Accuses Junior Artist of Rape and Getting Her Pregnant

A television actress has come forward with a horrific account of abuse. The actress has accused a junior artist of raping her in a hotel room. She also stated that she subsequently got pregnant.

The actress has been a part of popular shows such as Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand and Nach Baliye respectively. The actress said that the junior artist in question hails from Yamunanagar, Haryana and is absconding as of now.

According to a media report, the Mumbai-based actress befriended the junior artist in October this year. She claims to have been drugged by the junior artist in her hotel room before being raped. On having discovered that she is pregnant, she reportedly asked him to marry her, but he refused to do so.

The accuse has been missing after the actress filed a complaint at Yamunanagar Police Station. According to some other reports, the accused's family is aware of what has happened. The actress also claims that in spite of knowing what happened, the family has refused to come in the open and support her.

The actress reportedly met the junior artist for the first time in Mumbai. They have even worked on a few shows together. The two were good friends for a while before things took a horrific turn. The police are hunting the accused.