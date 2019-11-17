    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Television Actress Accuses Junior Artist of Rape and Getting Her Pregnant

      By
      |

      A television actress has come forward with a horrific account of abuse. The actress has accused a junior artist of raping her in a hotel room. She also stated that she subsequently got pregnant.

      The actress has been a part of popular shows such as Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand and Nach Baliye respectively. The actress said that the junior artist in question hails from Yamunanagar, Haryana and is absconding as of now.

      Television Actress

      According to a media report, the Mumbai-based actress befriended the junior artist in October this year. She claims to have been drugged by the junior artist in her hotel room before being raped. On having discovered that she is pregnant, she reportedly asked him to marry her, but he refused to do so.

      The accuse has been missing after the actress filed a complaint at Yamunanagar Police Station. According to some other reports, the accused's family is aware of what has happened. The actress also claims that in spite of knowing what happened, the family has refused to come in the open and support her.

      The actress reportedly met the junior artist for the first time in Mumbai. They have even worked on a few shows together. The two were good friends for a while before things took a horrific turn. The police are hunting the accused.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue